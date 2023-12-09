 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Bruce Willis' family plans special Christmas amid actor's health battle

Bruce Willis' family, including wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore is planning a special Christmas with the actor

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

file footage 

Bruce Willis’ family preparing for a meaningful Christmas despite the Hollywood icon's ongoing health struggles. 

A source tells Hollywood Life that Willis' family, including wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and all five daughters, plan to celebrate the holidays together.

"Christmas will be very special for the family this year. And bittersweet, too," the insider said.

The clan hopes to carry on their tradition of flying to Idaho to spend Christmas, but may opt to stay in Los Angeles depending on Willis' condition. They plan to look at old photos and wear matching pajamas as usual.

"It’s heartbreaking as his memory gets worse, but his love never falters. His eyes still light up around his loved ones, who cherish every single day with Bruce," the tipster told the magazine. "But this Christmas just feels different, because — you never know — it could be his last."

It will be an emotional first Christmas since daughter Rumer Willis welcomed a baby girl. Daughter Tallulah recently shared Willis still "lights up" around loved ones and can walk without issue, though language skills are declining.

Former co-star Glenn Gordon Caron recently recalled Willis' zest for life, saying it's "mind-blowing" to see him now viewing the world "through a screen door."

