Sunday, December 10, 2023
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom

Taylor revealed that Kenny sent her a check with a note on her 18th birthday

Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom

Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney's friendship appears to be going strong as the songstress recently credited the musician for giving her the opportunity to kickstart her career.

The pop sensation was recently named Time's Person of the Year and in an interview with the publication, she detailed that Kenny offered her a spot on his tour when she was only 17, adding, "I was so excited by couldn't make it to the tour because it was sponsored by a beer company."

She said that on her 18th birthday, Kenny remembered and sent her a check with a note lamenting her absence on the tour.

The note read, "I’m sorry that you couldn’t come on the tour, so I wanted to make it up to you."

The 33-year-old Midnight hitmaker stated that he sent her enough money that let her, "pay my band bonuses. I was able to pay for my tour buses. I was able to fuel my dreams."

Kenny has again taken the opportunity to support the songstress as he reacted to Taylor's interview via an Instagram post.

Kenny wrote, "Taylor, I knew looking in your eyes that first time on stage with us, you had it. The hunger, that something special… A gift not everyone has to connect. It’s been awesome watching you shine! Congratulations on being @TIME’s Person of the Year."

