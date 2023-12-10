Ty Dolla $ign shares a major update about joint album with Kanye West

Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update

Fans get to see the highly-anticipated Kanye West's collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign tracklist after the latter unveiled the titles on Instagram.



Taking on social media, the Los Angeles rapstar posted the 17-song list, including previously released Vultures and much-awaited New Body by Nicki Minaj, Ye, and rapper.

Earlier, the pair was reportedly seeking out distributors for their mutual project, marking the first key release by the Chicago rapstar after his last year anti-Semitic controversy. However, the duo has yet to announce the album's release date.

In other news, a celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, claimed friction roses between Kanye and Bianca Censori as their first wedding anniversary awaits.

Carried out a tarot reading on the couple, the expert revealed her findings, saying the Melbourne native received the "5 of Swords" card, suggesting the Yeezy architect feels "alone as if she's got no one to talk to. The Sword cards represent the mind, so this says that she feels mentally under-stimulated."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old's cards indicated the "9 of Wands," meaning the rapper feels overcommitted with travel and promotions. The cards point to him needing a "well-earned break from public life."