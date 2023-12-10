'Love Story' starring Ryan was the no.1 film in 1970, that amassed a revenue of $106 million at that time

Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82

Ryan O'Neal, an Oscar-nominated actor, famously known for his roles in the TV show Peyton Place and the movies Love Story, What's Up Doc, Paper Moon and Barry Lyndon passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

It has been revealed that the veteran actor has been suffering from chronic leukemia since 2001 and he was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

According to Variety Magazine, paying tribute to his late father, Ryan's son wrote, "Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade."

He continued, "My dad was 82 and lived a kick-ass life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."

The publication reports that recent years saw the late actor taking a back seat in acting due to his issues as his longtime companion, Farrah Fawcett, died of cancer in 2009.

He is survived by daughter Tatum and son Griffin, by Moore; son Patrick, an actor and sportscaster, by Taylor-Young; and son Redmond, from his relationship with Fawcett.