 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card

King Charles also liked Kate Middleton and Prince William's official annual family Christmas card

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince Williams annual Christmas card
Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday released their annual Christmas card, also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royals released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

They also disclosed that new photo was taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.

King Charles, Kate Middleton’s brother James, David Beckham and others have showered love on the Christmas card shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Millions of royal fans have also reacted to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family portrait.

Over 1.5 million royal fans have liked the photo on Instagram, while 2.5 million admirers have viewed the card on X.

Royal fans also flooded the comment section with sweet messages on social media.

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington said, “Beautiful portrait of a beautiful family.”

Another fan said, “Such a BEAUTIFUL family. Thank you for sharing this gorgeous image with us. We love you guys!”

Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas video
Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas
Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video
Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Jennifer Garner is ‘tired' of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test
Jennifer Garner is ‘tired' of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games video
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'