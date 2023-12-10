Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card

King Charles also liked Kate Middleton and Prince William's official annual family Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday released their annual Christmas card, also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The royals released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

They also disclosed that new photo was taken by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year.



King Charles, Kate Middleton’s brother James, David Beckham and others have showered love on the Christmas card shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Millions of royal fans have also reacted to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family portrait.

Over 1.5 million royal fans have liked the photo on Instagram, while 2.5 million admirers have viewed the card on X.

Royal fans also flooded the comment section with sweet messages on social media.

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington said, “Beautiful portrait of a beautiful family.”

Another fan said, “Such a BEAUTIFUL family. Thank you for sharing this gorgeous image with us. We love you guys!”