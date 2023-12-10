Meghan Markle had claimed, "I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte reject Meghan Markle's claims

Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte appeared to debunk Meghan Markle's claims about the Royal family's formality.



The Duchess of Sussex had slammed the Royal Family's formality in her 2022 Netflix docuseries.

Read More: Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row

Archie and Lilibet doting mother had expressed surprise at the formal behaviour of the royals behind the scenes.

However, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted showering their grandfather King Charles and step-grandmother Queen Camilla with kisses and cuddles last year at the Royal Family Christmas concert.



Reacting to it, royal expert Chris Ship had said: "The senior Royal Family chose tonight to put on a show of unity - and even some public displays of affection between father/son and grandad/grandchildren.”

Also Read: Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge

Meghan had claimed, "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”