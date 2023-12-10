Shakira had been an Earthshot prize council member since its inception in 2020 by Prince William

Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge

Prince William has apparently dealt a major blow as singer Shakira and footballer Dani Alves have reportedly stepped down as judges for the Prince of Wales Earthshot Prize.



According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, the Waka Waka singer and Dani Alves quit as judges with both facing major legal woes.

In her report for the Sunday Times, the royal expert, citing the sources, said Dani Alves has also ‘completed his term’ as a judge.

According to the report, Shakira reached a settlement with Spanish prosecutors last month to avoid a prison sentence for allegedly defrauding the state of £12.6 million.

It is to be mentioned here that Shakira had been an Earthshot prize council member since its inception in 2020.

Other judges include Queen Rania of Jordan, Sir David Attenborough and actress Cate Blanchett.

The royal expert shared her report on X, formerly Twitter, with caption “The singer Shakira and footballer Dani Alves have stepped down as judges for Prince William’s @EarthshotPrize with both facing major legal woes.”



