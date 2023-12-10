 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge

Shakira had been an Earthshot prize council member since its inception in 2020 by Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge
Prince William faces major blow as Shakira steps down as Earthshot prize judge

Prince William has apparently dealt a major blow as singer Shakira and footballer Dani Alves have reportedly stepped down as judges for the Prince of Wales Earthshot Prize.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, the Waka Waka singer and Dani Alves quit as judges with both facing major legal woes.

Also Read: Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?

In her report for the Sunday Times, the royal expert, citing the sources, said Dani Alves has also ‘completed his term’ as a judge.

According to the report, Shakira reached a settlement with Spanish prosecutors last month to avoid a prison sentence for allegedly defrauding the state of £12.6 million.

It is to be mentioned here that Shakira had been an Earthshot prize council member since its inception in 2020.

Other judges include Queen Rania of Jordan, Sir David Attenborough and actress Cate Blanchett.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'catastrophic' impact of losing royal titles

The royal expert shared her report on X, formerly Twitter, with caption “The singer Shakira and footballer Dani Alves have stepped down as judges for Prince William’s @EarthshotPrize with both facing major legal woes.”


Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift's 'heart is still with her girls' amid Travis Kelce romance
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?
Did Prince Harry, Jada Pinkett Smith ever share psychedelic drugs?
Prince Harry's Meghan Markle romance comes at ‘too much of' an expense
Prince Harry's Meghan Markle romance comes at ‘too much of' an expense
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'catastrophic' impact of losing royal titles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'catastrophic' impact of losing royal titles
Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas video
Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas
Olivia Rodrigo offers alternate rendition of 'Vampire': Video
Olivia Rodrigo offers alternate rendition of 'Vampire': Video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Jennifer Garner is 'tired' of Ben Affleck, putting her patience to test
Jennifer Garner is 'tired' of Ben Affleck, putting her patience to test
Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card
Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82