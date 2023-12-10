Kate Middleton leaves Omid Scobie ‘upset' with latest snub amid race row

 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton hosted special carol service, Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey on Friday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left royal expert Omid Scobie ‘upset’ with latest snub after his bombshell book Endgame sparked race row.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, “I hear Omid Scobie is upset he wasn't invited to a Christmas carol service.”

He further said, “Surely, Prince Harry and Meghan can invite him over to Montecito for a consoling glass of mulled wine?”

Richard Eden's remarks came after a PR expert claimed Buckingham Palace ‘ratchets up pressure' on Scobie after Endgame blunder named alleged ‘racist royals'.

Speaking on his podcast, the former Buckingham Palace PR aide said, “I think what this does is it ratchets up the pressure. The clear implication is that the options may even include legal action.

“It’s probably unlikely but that’s why it’s clever. I think it’s a warning shot, and it’s a warning shot quite carefully targeted.”

Kate Middleton hosted special carol service, Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 8.

