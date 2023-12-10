A main character from 'Bridgerton', a Netflix original drama series, will not be coming back to the premise for season 3

Photo Netflix 'Bridgerton''s main character leaves before season 3

Fans are eagerly waiting to meet the new faces of Netflix’s super hit series Bridgerton, but they will have to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters.

About Bridgerton Season 3

The historic series, which boasts the title of being the most-viewed English-language series on the streaming platform Netflix, is soon returning to the small screen to weigh in on the aftermath of the eventful Featherington Ball which united two lovers, Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma but split two best friends Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

In the finale, Penelope is left heartbroken when she eavesdrops on her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton saying that he would never court the best friend of his younger sister.

Main Character not returning for Bridgerton Season 3

Nonetheless, the Bridgerton siblings will return with a season full of twists except for the main character of Bridgerton’s first season.

Simon’s love lady and the Duchess of Hastings, Daphne, will not be returning to Bridgerton season 3, reported Phoebe Dynevor in January, as per the findings of Star Facts.

Cast for Bridgerton Season 3

The confirmed returning cast for Bridgerton season 3 includes Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel and Ruth Gemmell.

Release date for Bridgerton Season 3

The filming for season 3 of Bridgerton has commenced, but the official release date has not been dropped yet.