Sunday, December 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Timothee Chalamet 'quietly' moving into Kylie Jenner's mansion

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly taking things to the next level with Kylie Jenner

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Actor Timothée Chalamet may be taking things to the next level with Kylie Jenner by unofficially moving in together.

A source told OK! the 27-year-old has "quietly been moving things" into Jenner's $36 million LA mansion and lives there when in town.

The source continued, “When he’s in LA, Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!”

While Chalamet has been busy promoting Wonka worldwide and Jenner focusing on her Kylie Cosmetics brand, the insider said living under the same roof is ideal for their busy schedules so they can see more of each other.

“They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour,” added the insider.

The pair were first linked at Paris Fashion Week in January and have been inseparable since while navigating their careers.

According to the source, Jenner's two kids with Travis Scott - Stormi, 5, and Wolf, 22 months - are said to adore Chalamet, who has met them. The makeup mogul reportedly wants someone who will love her and her family, a box Chalamet checks.

While Jenner was initially hesitant given her high-profile lifestyle, it seems Chalamet has seamlessly blended with the 26-year-old billionaire and her young kids.

