Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship to be 'tested' soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship will face a huge in the near future

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to make the most of an extended break before Swift hits the road for tour again in 2024.

A source tells Star the couple is excited to do domestic activities like baking cookies and cozy nights in while spending long stretches together for the first time.

“She’s excited to spend quality time with Travis doing all those homey things, like baking cookies, having candlelit dinners and hanging out and watching TV,” said the source.

While their schedules have previously only allowed short periods together, the insider says the coming months will test if Swift and Kelce can withstand living as a coupled up every day.

“Taylor and Travis haven’t spent long stretches together before, so this is going to be a test,” said the source.

“They’ll get to discover each other’s weird little habits. They’re going into it with a positive attitude. They think it’ll be fun,” they continued.

Both parties are said to be eager to discover each other fully, seeing any quirks as fun parts of their relationship.

“With Taylor’s ex Joe, she was so private,” revealed the source. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” the source explained. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”