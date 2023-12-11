Kanye West's new album may feature an old Backstreet Boys hit track

Kanye West cooking surprising track for new album?

Kanye West is geared up to launch his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, and for the new album, the Chicago rapstar teased Backstreet Boys' hit track Everybody sample.



In the clip, the Power hitmaker was seen on a balcony with the track's snippet playing in the background.

Ty previously unveiled the upcoming album's tracklist of 17 songs, which included Everybody.

In addition, the music producer Timbaland shared he was part of making the album after reposting the tracklist on his account, saying, "One of my best body of work."

Meanwhile, the much-talked album unsurprisingly courted controversy after the first track, Vultures, was released.



In the song, Kanye spitted bars, "How I'm antisemitic, I just ------ a Jewish -----."

Many Jewish organizations called out the track as "unforgivable" and "disgusting."