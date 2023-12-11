 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley as she opened up about her late husband

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 11, 2023

Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day
Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were maddeningly in love as a couple. For evidence, the latter still thinks of him every day despite the pop icon's death for decades.

In a chat with the Sunday Times, the mother-of-two said, "Obviously I do spend time at Graceland, and I can still feel Elvis' spirit there. To be honest, there isn't a day goes by when I don't think of him."

She added, "Just last week, I saw a shirt, and I could almost hear myself saying, "Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?'"

The 78-year-old continued, "Do I dream of Elvis? Sure. When someone has been such a big part of your life, that's bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster, but I don't think I'll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him."

Meanwhile, Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot in 1967 but called it quits after six years in 1973.

Notably, the pair had a ten-year gap when they met in 1959. The latter was 14, and the former was 24. 

Ramy Youssef gushes over Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things'
Ramy Youssef gushes over Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things'
Julia Roberts addresses her rare ‘discovery'
Julia Roberts addresses her rare ‘discovery'
Kanye West cooking surprising track for new album?
Kanye West cooking surprising track for new album?
Kate Middleton's uncle threatens to drop 'Endgame' into the compost heap
Kate Middleton's uncle threatens to drop 'Endgame' into the compost heap
Meghan Markle's friend blasts accusations against Royal Family
Meghan Markle's friend blasts accusations against Royal Family
Prince Harry's risking his worst nightmare coming true video
Prince Harry's risking his worst nightmare coming true
Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses key support amid sexual abuse claims
Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to 'cry'
Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to 'cry'
Ariana Grande rocks stage with legendary singer amid Christmas season
Ariana Grande rocks stage with legendary singer amid Christmas season
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked
Ben Affleck not living up to Jennifer Garner's ‘strict rules'
Ben Affleck not living up to Jennifer Garner's ‘strict rules'
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions video
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions