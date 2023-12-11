Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley as she opened up about her late husband

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were maddeningly in love as a couple. For evidence, the latter still thinks of him every day despite the pop icon's death for decades.

In a chat with the Sunday Times, the mother-of-two said, "Obviously I do spend time at Graceland, and I can still feel Elvis' spirit there. To be honest, there isn't a day goes by when I don't think of him."

She added, "Just last week, I saw a shirt, and I could almost hear myself saying, "Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?'"

The 78-year-old continued, "Do I dream of Elvis? Sure. When someone has been such a big part of your life, that's bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster, but I don't think I'll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him."

Meanwhile, Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot in 1967 but called it quits after six years in 1973.

Notably, the pair had a ten-year gap when they met in 1959. The latter was 14, and the former was 24.