Mama June mourns loss of daughter Anna: 'She gave one hell of a fight'

Mama June's daughter and reality TV star Anna Chickadee Caldwell has left her fans devastated as the actress unexpectedly passed away at the of 29 on Saturday.

The actress died following a cancer battle, she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

Mama June took to Instagram to share the devastating news of the death of her daughter. She wrote, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

She commended the resolve shown by her daughter, saying, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."

The TV personality requested her fans for prayers, stating, "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."



Fans immediately flooded the comment section expressing love and solidarity with Mama June as one of them wrote, "You are amazing Mama June, She was so blessed. My sincerest condolences."

Another fan paid tribute to Anna, stating, "Most of us watched Anna grow watching Here comes honey boo boo. I’m so sorry for your loss. Losing a child is the worst thing anyone could ever go through. June we all love you and your crew. Rest In Peace Anna."