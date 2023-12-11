Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer

Queen Elizabeth II tried to make security arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II was deeply worried about the security of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Sunday Times, Her Majesty sent a letter private secretary Sir Edward Young after Sandringham Summit in 2020 to talk in detail about the matter.



“You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family,” the letter read.



“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”



Meanwhile, Prince Harry spoke about the importance of protection for his family in a hearing with the Home Office this week.

The Duke said that his children need "to feel at home" in the UK with “no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

