Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian

Kanye West married Bianca Censori just a month after divorcing Kim Kardashian, leaving Bianca's family concerned

According to sources, Bianca Censori's Australian parents are concerned about their daughter's marriage to Kanye West.

Insiders say Alexandra and Leo Censori find the rapper to be "disturbing" and believe he married their daughter as a rebound from Kim Kardashian.



"Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," the source revealed. "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."

Bianca has yet to introduce West to her family in Australia out of fears he may not obtain a visa due to his antisemitic comments. Her parents worry about her traveling the world with West given his controversial behavior could endanger her.

"Of course Bianca's parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions," the insider claimed.

While Leo thinks West is "OK," the Censoris are said to question if marrying the father-of-four was right for their daughter.

"Bianca's mother, Alexandra, also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn't marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn't listen," the insider continued.

"They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them."