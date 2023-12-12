The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy in an attempt to beat her cancer

Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages

Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Chickadee Cardwell passed away at the age of 29 on Saturday after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

It has been revealed that the reality TV star secretly got married before her death.

According to Daily Mail, Anna tied the knot with partner Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, after finding out that her adrenal cancer had progressed to stage 4.

An insider revealed to the publication that the late actress's sister's husband was an officiant at her wedding and the ceremony was attended by close family.

The insider continued that the ceremony also included a camera crew recording footage for reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy in an attempt to beat her cancer.

Anna was keen to welcome another member into her family with Toney before her marriage but unfortunately had four miscarriages.

In 2021, the US Sun quoted the late actress stating, "We are trying to have a third child, and it's been difficult. I have gone through four miscarriages and a D&C. It's been a long bumpy ride for us trying to have a baby number three."