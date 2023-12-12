 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages

The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy in an attempt to beat her cancer

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Anna Cardwells quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages

Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Chickadee Cardwell passed away at the age of 29 on Saturday after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. 

It has been revealed that the reality TV star secretly got married before her death.

According to Daily Mail, Anna tied the knot with partner Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, after finding out that her adrenal cancer had progressed to stage 4.

An insider revealed to the publication that the late actress's sister's husband was an officiant at her wedding and the ceremony was attended by close family.

The insider continued that the ceremony also included a camera crew recording footage for reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy in an attempt to beat her cancer.

Anna was keen to welcome another member into her family with Toney before her marriage but unfortunately had four miscarriages.

In 2021, the US Sun quoted the late actress stating, "We are trying to have a third child, and it's been difficult. I have gone through four miscarriages and a D&C. It's been a long bumpy ride for us trying to have a baby number three." 

James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed video
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed
Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures video
Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures