Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback

Keanu Reeves, an acclaimed Hollywood actor, was recently spotted for the first time since his home in Los Angeles was burglarized by masked intruders last week.

It has been reported that the John Wick star was spotted in Toronto, Canada, as he was accompanied by his rock band Dogstar. They were spotted in the actor's hometown following their gig in the city the previous night.

According to Daily Mail, Keanu was standing around their tour bus, and he was carrying a guitar and a backpack over his shoulder.

The 59-year-old movie star was dressed in winter attire as he supported a black corduroy jacket and a scarf paired with dark denim jeans.

Just three days back, TMZ reported that the actor's house was breached by some masked thieves who stole a firearm.

The publication revealed that the iconic actor was not home at that time, adding that the thieves fled the scenes before the police arrived.

Investigators are currently reviewing footage from both Reeves' home and the surrounding neighbourhood in search of additional clues.

This is not the first time that Reeves has faced such kind of incident, as his house has already been twice broken into by thieves back in 2014.