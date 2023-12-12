James Gunn tells fans who will play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'

One of the most anticipated films of DC, Superman: Legacy's key nemesis, Lex Luthor, will be played by Nicholas Hoult.



Taking to Instagram, the studio's chief, James Gunn, shared, "Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy, and I couldn't be happier."

He continued, "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget."

Adding, "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before."



Explaining why he did not earlier confirm the news, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker shared, "Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain."

He shared, "Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU."

Calling the number-one Superman hater "one of my very favorite characters" in the DC universe is high praise.

Meanwhile, James-helmed Superman: Legacy will hit the cinemas on July 11, 2025.