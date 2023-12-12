 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn tells fans who will play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

James Gunn shares major update about Superman: Legacy
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'

One of the most anticipated films of DC, Superman: Legacy's key nemesis, Lex Luthor, will be played by Nicholas Hoult.

Taking to Instagram, the studio's chief, James Gunn, shared, "Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy, and I couldn't be happier."

He continued, "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget."

Adding, "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before."

Explaining why he did not earlier confirm the news, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker shared, "Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain."

He shared, "Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU."

Calling the number-one Superman hater "one of my very favorite characters" in the DC universe is high praise.

Meanwhile, James-helmed Superman: Legacy will hit the cinemas on July 11, 2025.

Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed video
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed
Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures video
Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures