Sharon Osbourne unravels ‘dangerous' weight loss journey

Sharon Osbourne lost 42 pounds with a heavy diabetes medication named Ozempic

File Footage

Sharon Osbourne recently expressed raw views on her infamous weight loss journey and why she needed to gain a few pounds back.



Speaking to Woman magazine, the 71-year-old music executive shared that she lost 42 pounds by taking a weight loss and diabetes medication named Ozempic.

"I started using it in November last year. I was 42lbs when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous,” Sharon recalled her experience.

She added, “The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.”

Moreover, Sharon revealed that she will not get any more cosmetic surgeries because of her age and that her weight had dropped so much that she decided to gain some again.

“I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilised. I went down to about 97lb [6st 13lb] and it was like, 'Oh no.' I needed to put some weight back on, which I have,” Sharon said.

Last month, the former X Factor judge also talked about the medication on Good Morning Britain and revealed her fear of teenage girls getting their hands on it.

"I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny,” she had said.