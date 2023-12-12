Many Britishers are affected by the same mental health disorder Adele suffers

Adele's mental health disorder common in Britain

Settled in the US, Adele revealed she missed her home country, the UK, but couldn't return due to seasonal depression, which has affected two million people in the UK, according to Ladbible.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy winner shared, "I really miss London, but I miss the London from before all of this happened in my life."

The Hello crooner shared, "I wrote it the day after I went to my first ever protest. In London, the UK, we were annoyed at Tony Blair because he was going to war with Iraq."

She continued, "It was like a million-people turnout in London, and we're marching, and I was 16, and me and my friend Olivia went. We made our placard, and it felt so powerful."

But, the British singer revealed her reason for not returning to the country was "really bad seasonal depression."

She added that Los Angeles' weather soothes her conditions. "I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather is good for me here."

The 35-year-old is included in "around two million people in the UK" who have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), defined as "a type of depression that you experience during particular seasons or times of the year," per Mind, a mental health charity.



Meanwhile, Adele shifted to California in 2016 and lives with her husband, Rich Paul.