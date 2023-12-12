 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting

Jacob Elordi recently starred as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's biopic of Priscilla Presley

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting

Jacob Elordi recently recalled his Catholic school experience and how he embarked on his acting journey.

While talking to Variety, the 26-year-old actor shared that he felt uneasy during his adolescent years, “When I was 15, I was at an all-boys Catholic school and I was deeply unsettled and didn't know why.”

The Euphoria actor said that he found meaning to his life when he started participating in theater classes, “I read Waiting for Godot. I didn't understand it, but something changed. Everything that I believed in just went out the window.”

Jacob added that after that specific script-reading, he immediately knew he wanted to be an actor.

"Acting, performance and story became my church. I worked 24 hours a day, devouring everything I could,” said the Australian actor.

Jacob Elordi's acting career

Jacob made his acting debut in 2018 with an appearance in Australian movies Swinging Safari and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

He then moved to Los Angeles after he was casted in popular Netflix drama Euphoria.

Jacob recently played the challenging role of Elvis Presley for Sofia Coppola's biopic of Priscilla Presley Priscilla which is based on her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

