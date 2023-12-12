King Charles knows ‘overreacting' to Omid Scobie's book would ‘escalate matters'

Insider reveals reason behind King Charles not reacting to Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’

File Footage

King Charles is taking his time before reacting to the allegations levelled against him by Prince Harry’s pal, Omid Scobie, in his explosive new book Endgame.



After it was reported that the Palace is “considering all options” – including the possibility of legal action, an insider said Charles fears “overreacting” would “escalate matters.”

Amid other claims, the Dutch version of Scobie’s Endgame accidentally revealed the names of two senior royals who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

While Scobie denies leaking the names, Piers Morgan name-dropped the two royals to be Charles and Kate Middleton, saying that UK audience deserves to know the monikers as much as the Dutch people.

According to The Express, Charles is staying level-headed as the insider said, “Over-reacting to this would only escalate matters. He is hurt at this allegation, but wants to move on as soon as possible.”

“Following The Sussexes’ Netflix and Spotify deals, Charles has steered clear of having major in-person [meetings] or phone call, fearing that info could be published or aired.

“And around Charles there is an enormous amount of shock at this book and the claims being made public,” the source added.

“Some aides feel that the Sussexes are somehow behind this all, especially given that Meghan admitted she’d briefed Scobie in the past.”