Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Charlie Sheen says he's 'a single dad': Brooke Mueller is 'not in the picture'

Charlie Sheen says he's currently playing a single dad to his and Brooke Mueller's twin sons Bob and Max

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen says hes currently playing a single dad to his and Brooke Muellers twin sons Bob and Max
Charlie Sheen says he's currently playing a single dad to his and Brooke Mueller's twin sons Bob and Max

Actor Charlie Sheen has settled into a different role in recent years - that of a single father.

The Two and a Half Men star told People he now spends his time "mostly raising" his 14-year-old twin sons Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who he said is currently figuring “some stuff out on her end.”

Sheen noted Mueller is "not in the picture too much right now" as he takes on dad duties alone. This includes regular activities like smoothie runs and surf shop trips with his funny and smart teenagers.

The 56-year-old was married to Mueller from 2008 to 2011, with their split marred by public struggles with substance abuse. Over the years, custody shifted between Richards, Mueller's brother, and their mother before the boys returned to living with her.

Sheen's payment of $55,000 monthly child support to Mueller led to court battles when he claimed he could no longer afford it in 2018 while also supporting his daughters with Richards. A private financial agreement was later reached.

Now six years sober and enjoying stability, Sheen's days are spent fully engaging with his sons' varied interests beyond just video games. Max has dabbled in directing while Bob plays guitar.

