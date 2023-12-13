 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's' release

David Beckham is setting new trends with his iconic hairdos after the release of Netflix's original docuseries 'Beckham'

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Photo David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckhams’ release
Photo David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's’ release

David Beckham has seemingly set the bar high for Hollywood fashionistas with his iconic hairdos.

The Beckham clan is known to dabble in fashion. While Victoria Beckham is making her name as a legendary fashion designer, David Beckham never fails to disappoint with his trend-setting hairstyles.

The former England footballer, who is already adored by fans for his iconic football skills and humanitarian activities, has reportedly become a new inspiration for buzz-cuts. 

This comes after a cosmetic surgeon from Turkey unveiled a discovery relating to David Beckham and his documentary Beckham, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix on 4th October.

The blockbuster documentary touches on a myriad of different aspects of David Beckham’s life including his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, his relationship with his wife Victoria Beckham, and his journey to become one of the best footballers of all time. In addition to this, it also encompasses the incredible hairstyle choices of Inter Miami FC’s owner that made him nothing less than a ‘style icon.’

According to Metro UK, the Turkish surgeon said that a number of clinics in Istanbul have witnessed a spike in cosmetic appointment-seeking patients since the release of Beckham. A vast majority of them are men who demand the 90s classic curtain do, which was sported by David Beckham earlier in his football career.

Photo David Beckhams 90s classic curtain do
Photo David Beckham's 90s classic curtain do

It is pertinent to mention here that previously David weighed in on his hairstyle choices confessing that did not regret any of them except the famous “corn-rows.”

