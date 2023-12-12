Amanda Bynes confirms she had cosmetic surgery that made her confident in her skin

Amanda Bynes after cosmetic surgery: I feel confident

Clearing rumours about her new look, Amanda Bynes revealed she had cosmetic surgery on her eyelids that boosted her self-confidence.



Taking to Instagram, the Hairspray star said, “So I saw a couple stories online that say I have a new look, and I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes.”

She continued, “It was one of the best things I could have done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.”

The 37-year-old added, “I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look.”



It is unknown when the Nickelodeon alum had the surgery, as she was admitted to a mental health facility multiple times this year.

Amanda, meanwhile, had apparently an obsession with plastic surgery. As previously her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, sounded the alarm in during the conservatorship plans in 2013.

Per the court documents that read, they said the former child star would “[talk] incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she [wanted] completed” and “[encourage] her mother to have plastic surgeries.”