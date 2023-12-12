Stephen Colbert breaks silence after suffering ‘painful nights’

 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Stephen Colbert opens up about his 'painful' appendix ruptured incident

Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show in full health after two weeks of hiatus, explaining how he overcame his “painful” period when his appendix ruptured.

Taking to the stage, the late-night host recalled feeling an “abdominal agony” while woking up on Monday on the week of Thanksgiving, but he “figured the pain would go away.”

He continued, “I decided to do the show that night. How bad could it be? Turns out extremely bad.”

He shared, “The pain was off the charts by the time I made it to stage that night.”

But Stephen delayed the decision to take a break despite the pain.

“Because we’d already been out five months for the strike and I’d already missed a week for COVID and most importantly because I am an idiot, I said, ‘Let’s just do the show,’” the host noted. “But it also proves that I’m kind of brave.”

However, after shooting some episodes, Stephen revealed his health deteriorated further, and his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, insisted he was taken to a hospital instead of home.

Heaping praise on his better half, Stephen said his appendix was busted at the time they reached the hospital.

“When they opened me up, it looked like they had shot ‘John Wick 5’ in there,” he cheekily said.

