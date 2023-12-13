Matt Rife draws flak for 'beefing' with a six-year-old boy online

Matt Rife posted an offensive comment under TikTok star Bunny Hedaya's video

Matt Rife is under hot waters once again after he got in an argument with a little boy online.



Famous TikTok star Bunny Hedaya took to her account and slammed the comedian for beefing with her six-year-old son Aiden.

Her response comes after she shared a video of her little one correcting Matt as he bashed women for using astrology to make decisions.

The clip started off with him saying, “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean…,” as the video then cuts to Aiden who says, “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also… and you’re mean to girls.”

Matt said in a now-deleted comment: “Jupiter also has a ring. And Santa Claus isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Bunny then slammed the comedian for being petty and accusing her of making money through the infamous online platform.

“I have never made a single dollar from a man. You can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities. Though we know you don’t have one,” she said.

Moreover, the mother of one added that he sticks to “circle-j*rking” to get validation, “I will gladly take your female audience that you so desperately wanna get rid of.”

Last month, Matt drew flak for making a joke about domestic violence where he implied that a Baltimore hostess had a black eye because she didn't know how to cook.