Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'

Working for the Kardashians can be tough. To share how hard it could be, Madeline 'Maddie' Steitz, the former personal assistant to Kris Jenner, revealed, in particular, the things "she does not miss" about her job.



In her TikTok video, the businesswoman shared that her work almost always demanded her to have the famous family on her mind.

As a result, she revealed she often gets horrific nightmares about them.

"One thing I do not miss about being Kris Jenner's assistant is how much time I spent thinking about the Kardashians," she admitted.

The former aide continued, "I would literally have nightmares about all the Kardashians because I just couldn't stop thinking about them all the time. But that's just part of being a personal assistant."

However, Maddie clarified that Kris was not hostile to her, and her bad dreams have nothing to do with that.

"It's totally part of the job, no matter who you work for," she insisted. "Their whole life is your life."

She noted, "One person I used to work for, the lock on their front door would sometimes get stuck, and I would think about it at the most random times and not be able to go to sleep because I would be afraid their front door was unlocked."

Meanwhile, Maddie worked for Kris for three months, from Feb 2022 to April 2022. She later quit the job to kick off her own business.