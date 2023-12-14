Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday

Travis Kelce plans big for Taylor Swift's birthday as he wants her day to be special

Taylor Swift has turned 34. Arguably, one of the most excited people is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who wants to treat her like a princess on her special day.



The birthday bash was reportedly organized in New York with close friends, including Blake Lively and Selena Gomez, who will likely attend.

An insider with the knowledge told Daily Mail, "Travis is going to be with her and he is really nervous because he wants this to be her best birthday ever,"

The source continued, "It isn't about gifts for him, though he will be getting gifts for her, but he wants to provide an experience for her that is likely going to be more than just today."

Explaining the NFL's tight end plans with the Grammy winner, the bird chirped, "He is looking to lead things into Christmas and the New Year and have it be all about her. He wants to be with her as often as possible, and after the season, he intends to join her on tour."

Adding, "They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess."