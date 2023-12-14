 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday

Travis Kelce plans big for Taylor Swift's birthday as he wants her day to be special

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like princess on her birthday
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday

Taylor Swift has turned 34. Arguably, one of the most excited people is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who wants to treat her like a princess on her special day.

The birthday bash was reportedly organized in New York with close friends, including Blake Lively and Selena Gomez, who will likely attend.

An insider with the knowledge told Daily Mail, "Travis is going to be with her and he is really nervous because he wants this to be her best birthday ever,"

The source continued, "It isn't about gifts for him, though he will be getting gifts for her, but he wants to provide an experience for her that is likely going to be more than just today."

Explaining the NFL's tight end plans with the Grammy winner, the bird chirped, "He is looking to lead things into Christmas and the New Year and have it be all about her. He wants to be with her as often as possible, and after the season, he intends to join her on tour."

Adding, "They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess."

Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy video
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You' video
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path video
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show video
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show
Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career
Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes