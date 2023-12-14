 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'

Madame Tussauds' statue of Ariana Grande becomes the internet's new target of scorn

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Internet reacts to Ariana Grandes wax figure: Who is that
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'

Famed for picture-perfect wax models, Madame Tussauds' new work on Ariana Grande left some fans unimpressed.

The wax museum unveiled the statue figure in Sydney, Australia. But on the netizens' verdict, the wax model falls short of praise.

"WHO IS THAT??" one user wrote.

Another added, "Someone tell Madame Tussaud's it's time to find another hobby."

"Turn it into a candle," a third commented.

"They should make one that doesn't steal baby daddies too!" someone else penned, pointing to Grammy winner's alleged affair with fellow star Ethan Slater.

One person advised, "Ariana should sue them."

However, the hate against the wax museum's latest work is not universal. Some fans heaped praise on the statue model.

"That is amazing," one said.

Another called it "Fantastic."

One person said, "Madame Tussauds always does an incredible job with their wax figures."

Interestingly, Madame Tussauds' previous attempt to portray the pop icon ina a wax model avatar also earned the ire of the fans in 2019.

Internet reacts to Ariana Grandes wax figure: Who is that

Sliding under the comments, Ariana took a dig at the wax figure, writing, "i just wanna talk."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy video
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You' video
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'