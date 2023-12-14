Madame Tussauds' statue of Ariana Grande becomes the internet's new target of scorn

Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'

Famed for picture-perfect wax models, Madame Tussauds' new work on Ariana Grande left some fans unimpressed.



The wax museum unveiled the statue figure in Sydney, Australia. But on the netizens' verdict, the wax model falls short of praise.

"WHO IS THAT??" one user wrote.

Another added, "Someone tell Madame Tussaud's it's time to find another hobby."

"Turn it into a candle," a third commented.

"They should make one that doesn't steal baby daddies too!" someone else penned, pointing to Grammy winner's alleged affair with fellow star Ethan Slater.

One person advised, "Ariana should sue them."

However, the hate against the wax museum's latest work is not universal. Some fans heaped praise on the statue model.

"That is amazing," one said.

Another called it "Fantastic."

One person said, "Madame Tussauds always does an incredible job with their wax figures."

Interestingly, Madame Tussauds' previous attempt to portray the pop icon ina a wax model avatar also earned the ire of the fans in 2019.

Sliding under the comments, Ariana took a dig at the wax figure, writing, "i just wanna talk."