'Drunk' Prince Harry 'ripped' Queen Elizabeth II photo: 'Can't have her watch me do this'

Prince Harry disrespected Queen Elizabeth II during drunken mistake

Prince Harry seemingly ripped a poster of Queen Elizabeth II during his night out with friends.

The Duke of Sussex went out with TV personality Paddy McGuiness and One Direction members in Chelsea when Harry acted out.

He said: Prince was ripping my t-shirt off, *** snogging and kissing me and then ripped a photo of the Queen off the wall and said ‘I can’t have her watching me doing this’".

He added: “I get a tap on the shoulder and it's Prince Harry… I thought that's bonkers.

Paddy continued: “He kept appearing and disappearing. I was talking to one of the security lads at the end.. he [Harry] was ripping my t-shirt off, then he ** rips a photo of the Queen off the wall and says ‘I can't have her watching me do this’

The comments come as expert Mark Borkowski told MailOnline about Harry’s shaky future.

He said: "Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand."