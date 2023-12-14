Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is 'garbage'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to clarify the Archewell dip story

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reached out to TMZ to speak about their alleged £8.7million drop in revenue in the past one year.

Sharing the details of the conversation, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells GB News: "This is interesting to me because Harry and Meghan, they've had somebody talk to TMZ, which is a big celebrity news site here in the States, because they want to clear the air here.

"They think that this story is garbage. They say that they are not in the red because they're not a corporation and this is just the UK media making a big deal out of nothing.

"But interesting to me that a source close to Archewell can talk to TMZ about Archewell in the red…but no word on Endgame.

"You know, to me, it's like you're not Santa Claus. You can't work one day…and then want us all to admire your charitable contributions," she adds.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

