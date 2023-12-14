 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is 'garbage'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to clarify the Archewell dip story

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is garbage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is 'garbage'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe their Archewell revenue dip story is baseless.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reached out to TMZ to speak about their alleged £8.7million drop in revenue in the past one year.

Sharing the details of the conversation, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells GB News: "This is interesting to me because Harry and Meghan, they've had somebody talk to TMZ, which is a big celebrity news site here in the States, because they want to clear the air here.

"They think that this story is garbage. They say that they are not in the red because they're not a corporation and this is just the UK media making a big deal out of nothing.

"But interesting to me that a source close to Archewell can talk to TMZ about Archewell in the red…but no word on Endgame.

"You know, to me, it's like you're not Santa Claus. You can't work one day…and then want us all to admire your charitable contributions," she adds.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy video
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed