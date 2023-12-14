Irina and Bradley began dating in 2015 and welcomed Lea two years later in 2017 before splitting in 2019

Irina Shayk celebrates Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's 'Maestro' premiere

Bradley Cooper recently surprised everyone at the premiere of his Maestro movie as the Hollywood stalwart was accompanied by a child star.

Bradley graced the red carpet with his six-year-old daughter, Lea, the cute little star stole all the spotlight from his father.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lea's mother supermodel Irina Shayk paid a heartfelt tribute to her former husband and daughter.

The 37-year-old shared a story of the movie poster on her Instagram page featuring the Oscar winner and his daughter amid the lighted scene.

Irina wrote, "Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea," and her message was followed by pink heart emojis.

On the film's main IMDB page, the little one is listed on the cast as Lea Cooper and portrayed Little Jamie - the younger version of Maya Hawke's character.

The supermodel also shared a picture of her daughter sitting inside a cinema while watching "Leopictures" appearing on the screen in pink lettering.

Shayk added a red heart emoji over the photo that showed her daughter looking up at the large picture.

Irina and Bradley began dating in 2015 and welcomed Lea two years later in 2017. However, the two stars split in 2019.