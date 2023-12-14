 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Leonardo DiCaprio dating ex Kate Moss' sister?

Leonardo DiCaprio's new romance rumors come amid his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has once again fueled romance rumors with a 25-year-old model who happens to be his ex Kate Moss’ little sister.

The speculations come after he was seen hanging out with Lottie Moss as eye-witnesses claim that the two looked "really close."

According to the Mirror, the 49 year-old actor and his rumored new flame were seen enjoying a day out at celebrity spot Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, London.

The outlet claims that Lottie left the eatery wearing a black top, satin trousers and long boots with an oversized black coat. Whereas, Leo took cover in a cap and face mask, wearing a black t-shirt and trousers.

The rumored romance raises questions on Leo’s relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, whom he reportedly started dating in August.

Another source told Daily Mail that the two enjoy each other’s company, “You've got Leonardo and Lottie in the same room, of course they gravitated towards one another. They were chatting and giggling until the small hours when it was time to call it a night.”

The tipster added that they left the club in the early hours of Wednesday, "It got people talking, they are both celebrities who enjoy a good time."

