'Stranger Things' creator reveals cast list for season 5 episode 1

'Stranger Things' creator Ross Duffer shared exciting details about season five after recently unveiling the Stanger Things play: 'The First Shadow'

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has offered a first sneak peek at the premiere episode of season 5 in a recent Instagram post. Duffer shared a photo of the cast list for season 5, episode 1 as it was in pre-production.

However, one name on the list had been conspicuously crossed out, hinting at an undisclosed new or returning character.

Most of the core characters that viewers have come to know and love over the past four seasons are listed as appearing. But one slot had been marked out, fueling speculation about who this mysterious figure might be.

Several theories have emerged - it could be the debut of Linda Hamilton's undisclosed new character. Hamilton is slated to join the cast for the final season.

However, some fans think the crossed out role may belong to a fan-favorite from earlier seasons. Stranger Things is known for killing off breakout performers after only one appearance.

With the concluding season aiming to wrap up all storylines, beloved prior characters could return through flashbacks or visions brought on by the sinister Vecna. Candidates for this include Barb or Eddie Munson, whose characters met tragic ends.

It's also possible the character is someone like Max, whose fate after nearly becoming another one of Vecna's victims was left unclear.

Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently unveiled Stranger Things: The First Shadow. A play that will center around Vecna, aka Henry Creel's youth and background. The play will be the only spin-off of the show which will feature some of the characters from the show, including Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers, whereas the story arc of the young characters such as Eleven, Dustin, Will and their group of friends will conclude with season five of the show.