 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason

Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their yearly tradition of a Christmas card which included the entire family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their yearly tradition of a Christmas card which included the entire family
Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their yearly tradition of a Christmas card which included the entire family 

The famous Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their annual Christmas card tradition amid rumors of tension between sisters Kim and Kourtney. 

Khloe Kardashian confirmed on Snapchat that the family would no longer release a group holiday card.

“As our family grew it got a little trickier (anyone with kids knows how impossible it is to get multiple kids to look at the camera lol). And so we decided to leave that tradition in the past for now, but I'm all about taking as many photos as we can,” wrote the reality star.

Last year's card only included Khloe, Kris Jenner and six of the Kardashian kids without all siblings.

Despite Khloe claiming that scheduling multiple kids for photos was difficult, fans speculate the decision is due to Kim and Kourtney's well-documented feud. The sisters engaged in arguments this year over Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity.

“Wasn’t the whole Kim & Kourtney slap fight about the Christmas card? Or was it Christmas in general?” argued one Reddit user.

“I wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney does her own since she has her 'own little family' now,” wrote another.

“It’s bc they only get along in little cliques & not as an entire group,” suggested a third.

Kris Jenner shared only a picture with beau Corey Gamble for her Shutterfly collaboration, further confirming the end of the main family tradition. 

With Kourtney largely removed after recently welcoming Rocky Thirteen Barker, pulling together one card was likely too difficult.

Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry video
Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking' video
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress
Prince Harry's pal recalls party where he 'hurled girls' and 'shocked' party goers
Prince Harry's pal recalls party where he 'hurled girls' and 'shocked' party goers
Why was Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey's marriage so successful?
Why was Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey's marriage so successful?
Meghan Markle looked 'sad' days before Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' release video
Meghan Markle looked 'sad' days before Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have fallen on ‘desperate' times
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have fallen on ‘desperate' times
Bianca Censori DONE being Kanye West's ‘silent muse' like Kim Kardashian video
Bianca Censori DONE being Kanye West's ‘silent muse' like Kim Kardashian
Chris Pratt on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Beauty queen'
Chris Pratt on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Beauty queen'
Tom Brady sets sights on blonde model after Irina Shayk romance
Tom Brady sets sights on blonde model after Irina Shayk romance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta' against them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle battling a ‘major vendetta' against them