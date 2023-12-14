Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason

Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their yearly tradition of a Christmas card which included the entire family

The famous Kardashian/Jenner family has cancelled their annual Christmas card tradition amid rumors of tension between sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Khloe Kardashian confirmed on Snapchat that the family would no longer release a group holiday card.

“As our family grew it got a little trickier (anyone with kids knows how impossible it is to get multiple kids to look at the camera lol). And so we decided to leave that tradition in the past for now, but I'm all about taking as many photos as we can,” wrote the reality star.

Last year's card only included Khloe, Kris Jenner and six of the Kardashian kids without all siblings.

Despite Khloe claiming that scheduling multiple kids for photos was difficult, fans speculate the decision is due to Kim and Kourtney's well-documented feud. The sisters engaged in arguments this year over Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding as a business opportunity.

“Wasn’t the whole Kim & Kourtney slap fight about the Christmas card? Or was it Christmas in general?” argued one Reddit user.

“I wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney does her own since she has her 'own little family' now,” wrote another.

“It’s bc they only get along in little cliques & not as an entire group,” suggested a third.

Kris Jenner shared only a picture with beau Corey Gamble for her Shutterfly collaboration, further confirming the end of the main family tradition.

With Kourtney largely removed after recently welcoming Rocky Thirteen Barker, pulling together one card was likely too difficult.