Kanye West marks return to social media announcing major update about Yeezy

Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement

Kanye West is back on social media as he announced a major decision about his Yeezy brand's new designer.



Taking to social media, the Donda hitmaker unveiled that noted Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy will lead the brand's design.

"YEEZY welcomes Gosha Rubchinskiy as its new Head of Design today. The arrival of this legendary Russian designer at YEEZY, the pre-eminent brand in music and fashion, is a milestone in design history," the statement added.

Apart from the announcement, the 46-year-old attached a link to his news site, Yews.

Nonetheless, the post was marked the Chicago rapstar's first post after he was booted out of the platform over an objectionable post.

Meanwhile, the Russian designer shared his gratitude for the news, saying, "We're delighted to announce the new direction of the Gosha Rubchinskiy fashion brand as an independent creative powerhouse."

He continued, "Under Gosha's creative leadership we are set to embrace new exciting projects and collaborations that embrace our spirit of independence and creative drive. We're thankful for the continuous support from our community that fuels our journey."

Interestingly, Kanye's upcoming album Vultures' cover art was accused of having links to Nazism was designed at the time Gosh was at the helm, per HipHopDx.