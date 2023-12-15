 
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?

Kate Middleton's mother portrayal in 'The Crown' is unjust, says expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Kate Middleton's mother is not intrusive as wrongfully portrayed in 'The Crown.'

The Princess of Wales and her mother, Carole Middleton's relationship has been show in season six of the series, wherein the mother is spotted meddling into Kate's business in order to coax a liaison with Prince William.

Speaking about the wrongful depiction of facts, expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "It is relatively unusual to marry (and stay married!) to your university sweetheart but William and Kate have managed just that. Their blossoming romance at St Andrews University is fertile terrain for Peter Morgan in the final episodes of The Crown.

"Speculation has long persisted that Kate swapped her first choice of Edinburgh University for St Andrews when she heard that William was heading there. Heaven forefends that a girl might engage in a bit of daydreaming and future-proofing. But in The Crown, the real driver behind the romance is Carole Middleton, a self-made businesswoman who was once an air hostess; again Peter Morgan picks on an outsider to deliver the tension.

She then concludes: "It is Carole not Kate who delivers the (social-climbing) match-making narrative. It is meddlesome Carole who is dreaming of a royal wedding long before her daughter. Prophetically she tells Kate, 'never think there is anything in this world that you are not good enough for'.

