Meghan Markle seen sad and stressed at new event after 'Endgame'

'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event

Meghan Markle was seen visibly tense and under stress in one of her recent public appearances.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moderated the screening of a new short film The After with director Misan Hariman this week was spotted "low-key" amid bad headlines generated through new book 'Endgame.'

Speaking about Meghan's body language, expert Judi James said: "We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that I think she still ends up looking tense."

Ms James also noted that Meghan's outfit choice decided her look and feel for the day.

She said: "Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is [wearing] neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort.

