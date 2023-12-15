 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event

Meghan Markle seen sad and stressed at new event after 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Poised Meghan Markle hides her tension at new Netflix event
'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event

Meghan Markle was seen visibly tense and under stress in one of her recent public appearances.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moderated the screening of a new short film The After with director Misan Hariman this week was spotted "low-key" amid bad headlines generated through new book 'Endgame.'

Speaking about Meghan's body language, expert Judi James said: "We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that I think she still ends up looking tense."

Ms James also noted that Meghan's outfit choice decided her look and feel for the day.

She said: "Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is [wearing] neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort. 

Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash
Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home video
Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement