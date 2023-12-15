The actor's friends and family were heartbroken, with many taking to social media to express their grief

'Brooklyn 99' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher left his fans devastated as the actor unexpectedly died on Monday at the age of 61. Now, it has been reported that the actor's cause of death has been determined.

According to the Mirror, earlier it was reported that Andre was struggling with a brief illness, but now it has been revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, which proved to be fatal, causing the actor to pass away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor's friends and family were heartbroken, with many taking to social media to express their grief.

One of the late actor's co-stars, Terry Crews, paid a heartfelt tribute to Andre as he wrote, "Can believe you are gone so soon. I am honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent."

He added, "Deepest condolences to your family and wife in this difficult time. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it, every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family."



Andre was best known for his role as a serious-faced cop in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street.