 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Brady's ex Tara Reid talks past romance 'It wasn't serious but it was fun'

Brady went on to date Bridget Moynahan, and the two share 16-year-old son Jack

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 15, 2023

Tom Brady's ex Tara Reid talks past romance 'It wasn't serious but it was fun'

Former NFL player Tom Brady's ex, Tara Reid, has recently recalled her affair with the sports star. The pair had a brief fling before the actress got engaged to her now-ex Carson Daly in October 2000.

According to People Magazine, the American Pie actress in her new Bustle profile published Thursday, reflected on her romance as she said, "It was nothing serious, but it was fun," adding that they liked to go to beer places and have fun and dance."

The 48-year-old hailed the 46-year-old NFL megastar saying, "He was cool back then," adding that it seems that Brady has changed.

She said, "He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."

This is not the first time that the actress has reflected on her romance with her former quarterback and in 2014, she said, "We have kissed. He is pretty good-looking."

In another interview in 2020, Tara said, "I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He's a really nice and sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."

Brady went on to date Bridget Moynahan, and the two share 16-year-old son Jack.

Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans
Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans
'Brooklyn 99' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed
'Brooklyn 99' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event
'Poised' Meghan Markle hides her 'tension' at new Netflix event
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian
Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash
Travis Kelce absent from Taylor Swift's star studded birthday bash
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Kate Middleton mother Carole 'real driver' behind Prince William romance?
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Jamie Foxx reflects on challenging year, birthday blessings
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season