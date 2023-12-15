Brady went on to date Bridget Moynahan, and the two share 16-year-old son Jack

Tom Brady's ex Tara Reid talks past romance 'It wasn't serious but it was fun'

Former NFL player Tom Brady's ex, Tara Reid, has recently recalled her affair with the sports star. The pair had a brief fling before the actress got engaged to her now-ex Carson Daly in October 2000.



According to People Magazine, the American Pie actress in her new Bustle profile published Thursday, reflected on her romance as she said, "It was nothing serious, but it was fun," adding that they liked to go to beer places and have fun and dance."

The 48-year-old hailed the 46-year-old NFL megastar saying, "He was cool back then," adding that it seems that Brady has changed.

She said, "He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."

This is not the first time that the actress has reflected on her romance with her former quarterback and in 2014, she said, "We have kissed. He is pretty good-looking."

In another interview in 2020, Tara said, "I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He's a really nice and sweet guy. We had a lot of fun."

