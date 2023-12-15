 
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans

Doja clarified her stance saying, 'I don't need to explain myself. If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke'

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 15, 2023

Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans 

Doja Cat has cleared the air regarding her alleged remarks of refusing to tell fans that she loved them, stating that her words were misconstrued, at that time.

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the songstress set the record straight, saying, "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once." The 28-year-old star added that it's a misquoted thing.

According to People Magazine, in July, Doja was asked by a fan to say "I love you" to her fans, to which she replied, "I don't cuz I don't know y'all."

She also took a swipe at her fans, referring to them as Kittenz, which led fans to delete the fan pages of the songstress.

She brushed off the claims that she simply told her fans about disliking them, saying, "I never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme. It's definitely something, and I know the people who get it, get it, and I am fine with that."

Doja clarified her stance saying, "I don't need to explain myself. If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke." 

