Friday, December 15, 2023
Ariana Grande still paying ex manager Scooter Braun: Here's why

Scooter Braun helped Ariana Grande climb her way to fame when she debuted her first album Yours Truly

Friday, December 15, 2023

Ariana Grande still paying ex manager Scooter Braun: Here's why

Ariana Grande is reportedly stuck with ex manager Scooter Braun.

After “outgrowing” her longtime manager, the 30 year-old singer signed herself up with Brandon Creed’s new management company Good World Management last week.

However, insiders privy to Daily Mail claim that she is contractually bound with Scooter for several more years, even after marking a decade of her debut album Yours Truly.

“Although Ariana has indeed found new music management, she has not dropped or cut ties with Scooter because she is tied in contractually. She continues to be contractually bound to Scooter as there are several long term contracts still in place,” they said. 

The source added: “If Ariana were to release a new album tomorrow, she would still be obligated to pay Scooter in addition to Brandon. Nothing has changed there."

Another insider disclosed that the "legal proceedings" over the contract haven't ended yet. 

While it was presumed that Ariana wanted to go in "a different direction," tipster privy to the outlet claimed that she got "frustrated" with Scooter over his "poor handling" of the scandal around her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

"Ariana wanted Scooter to do an immediate intervention to salvage her image after being accused of breaking up Ethan's marriage. But Scooter was not there for her in her time of need," the source said.

