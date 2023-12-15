 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Drama brews between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are reportedly distanced after initially getting along so well that Brittany made to Taylor's friend circle

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are reportedly distanced after initially getting along so well that Brittany made to Taylors friend circle
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are reportedly distanced after initially getting along so well that Brittany made to Taylor's friend circle

Taylor Swift may be facing drama with the wife of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's teammate. 

Reports indicate a rift is emerging between Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Unverified rumors claim Brittany leaked private details about hangouts with Swift to tabloids, angering the pop star. A radio caller also tipped that Swift no longer wants to be around Brittany, though the reason remains unclear.

Swift and Brittany appeared to strike up a friendship in recent months, with the two spotted at dinners and football games together. Brittany even seemed to join Swift's inner circle. However, the new reports suggest a cooling of their relationship.

If this is the case, it puts Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in an awkward position as close friends and teammates. Travis and Patrick would no doubt want to keep both their significant others happy.

Just last month, Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with Travis, Brittany and Patrick in Kansas City in what seemed a drama-free gathering. But behind-the-scenes tensions may have been brewing even then.

