Saturday, December 16, 2023
Mason Hughes

'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner awaits $4.5m prize 10 months after finale

The final shot of the entire series followed Mai walking up to an ATM and checking her balance to see $4.56 million

Squid Game: The Challenge, a spinoff of the Netflix superhit Squid Games, has recently concluded. The finale of the show saw an intense rock, paper, scissors game between the finalists of the show and a Vietnamese immigrant was declared winner of the whopping $4.5 million.

It has been reported that the 55-year-old has not yet seen the prize money that she earned after beating 455 contestants on the show.

According to Daily Mail, the finale of the show was filmed almost 10 months ago, and now it has also been aired.

TMZ quoted a source revealing to the publication that the streaming giant signed contracts with all the participants that the prize money would be given 30 days after airing the finale of the show.

It means that Mai Whelan is set to become a millionaire on January 5, 2024, if Netflix complies with the agreement.

Netflix did not confirm when they would release the funds but did claim Mai would receive the money since the last episode did air.

It remains to be seen whether she'll receive the money as a lump sum or in increments.

