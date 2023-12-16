Zac says, 'I hold the time we shared really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day'

Zac Efron pays a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry

Hollywood actor Zac Efron recently remembered his late friend and co-star from the 2009 comedy movie 17 Again, Matthew Perry, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor who died late October 2023.

Zac was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week, and he took the opportunity to remember the beloved Friends star.

According to Daily Mail, the actor appeared in an interview with Variety magazine and stated, "Matthew's passing is affecting me a lot. He was in a unique position for me in my career and my life."



The 36-year-old movie star added: "I hold the time we shared really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day."

Talking about the loneliness an actor often faces, Zac stated, "Being an actor and being in the spotlight can definitely be isolating."

He advised fellow and junior actors to build a supportive inner circle, saying, "It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories."

Zac lamented that being a friend of Matthew, he should have bonded closely with him, especially when the late star was having some difficult time in his life."