 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zac Efron pays a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry

Zac says, 'I hold the time we shared really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day'

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Zac Efron pays a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry
Zac Efron pays a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry

Hollywood actor Zac Efron recently remembered his late friend and co-star from the 2009 comedy movie 17 Again, Matthew Perry, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor who died late October 2023.

Zac was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week, and he took the opportunity to remember the beloved Friends star.

According to Daily Mail, the actor appeared in an interview with Variety magazine and stated, "Matthew's passing is affecting me a lot. He was in a unique position for me in my career and my life."

The 36-year-old movie star added: "I hold the time we shared really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day."

Talking about the loneliness an actor often faces, Zac stated, "Being an actor and being in the spotlight can definitely be isolating."

He advised fellow and junior actors to build a supportive inner circle, saying, "It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories."

Zac lamented that being a friend of Matthew, he should have bonded closely with him, especially when the late star was having some difficult time in his life."

Kanye West takes a swipe at Donald Trump: 'He's a Zionist'
Kanye West takes a swipe at Donald Trump: 'He's a Zionist'
Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's bid to use 'New Body' verse in new album video
Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's bid to use 'New Body' verse in new album
Tiffany Haddish fails to show up for comedy show after DUI charge
Tiffany Haddish fails to show up for comedy show after DUI charge
'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner awaits $4.5m prize 10 months after finale
'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner awaits $4.5m prize 10 months after finale
Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies after falling from stage
Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies after falling from stage
Victoria Beckham reveals husband David Beckham has never seen her real eye brows
Victoria Beckham reveals husband David Beckham has never seen her real eye brows
Travis Barker at the heart of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud?
Travis Barker at the heart of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud?
Kanye West and Bianca Censori take North Christmas shopping - watch video
Kanye West and Bianca Censori take North Christmas shopping - watch
Kate Middleton upset with Prince William for ‘ignoring her wishes'
Kate Middleton upset with Prince William for ‘ignoring her wishes'
David Beckham was unhappy about THIS detail in Netflix's 'Beckham'
David Beckham was unhappy about THIS detail in Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry takes aim at Piers Morgan after mobile hacking case verdict video
Prince Harry takes aim at Piers Morgan after mobile hacking case verdict
Prince William won't let Charles readmit Harry in Royal fold: ‘He's determined'
Prince William won't let Charles readmit Harry in Royal fold: ‘He's determined'