Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion

Kanye West revealed his family plans amid reuniting with his wife Bianca Censori.

The 46 year-old musician has been staying with the Australian architect in Las Vegas and recently performed at a party on Thursday night.

A video from the event shows him rapping about wanting another baby as he sings, “You already know I’m impulsive / and another baby is my end goal.”

The rapper’s confession, who already shares four children with Kim Kardashian, comes after Bianca has been trying to bond with his eldest daughter North.

Last week, the trio was seen out shopping with the two at Disneyland Resort in California.

The reunion comes following Bianca’s threats to leave Kanye amid his "controlling behavior" which provoked her to fly back to Australia.



Recently, the couple also had a “huge fight” over her styling choices as insiders disclosed to Daily Mail that Kanye has a problem with "her independence."

“When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him. She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time,” the source had claimed.

