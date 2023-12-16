 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman says his gratitude to key franchises ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Batman’ for saving his declining career

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman

One of the finest actors in Hollywood, Gary Oldman, revealed that two big franchises, Harry Potter and Batman, saved his career when he was going through a tough patch at the time, personally and professionally.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Oscar winner shared, “At 42 years old, I woke up divorced, and I had custody of [my] boys,” adding, “That, in itself, was… that was hard because there was a shift in the industry where a lot of productions were being [filmed in] Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all of these places. So, I turned down a lot of work.”

He continued, “Thank God for ‘Harry Potter,’” noting, “Thank God for ‘Harry Potter.’ I tell you, the two — ‘Batman’ and ‘Harry Potter’ — really, they saved me, because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

Navigating his personal life with professional work, the Darkest Hour star revealed when he filmed 2005’s Batman Begins, he almost regularly went back and forth from Los Angeles home to London’s set to raise kids following divorce.

“When we did the first Batman. London doubled for Gotham. I did 27 round trips of flying back from LA,” he continued.

Noting, “I’d fly in for a day. I’d do a shoot a day. To Chris Nolan’s credit.. he stayed on schedule. I would go home for three days. Come back for two. Go home for a weekend. Come back for a day… otherwise, I just felt my kids are being brought up by a nanny.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman' video
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt