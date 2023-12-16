Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get shunned by British aristocracy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being snubbed at major royal events including weddings

The rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British royal family appears to be growing deeper.

Multiple sources say that the Sussexes have found themselves increasingly excluded from royal events since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

An insider close to the royal family reported that invitations to family occasions like weddings and Christmas celebrations have not been extended to Harry and Meghan.

This suggests that the couple has essentially been cut off from the royal inner circle. The source indicated that people have been put in a difficult position and forced to choose between supporting the monarchy or the Sussexes.

"It’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes William has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions," a source revealed to In Touch magazine.

"They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power."

The source continued: "It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first, but between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them”.

"Meghan has told Harry that whoever has turned against him isn’t a real friend anyway, and Harry agrees but he still feels down," the tipeter told the publication. "Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with."

"The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them," the source concluded.