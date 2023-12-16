 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get shunned by British aristocracy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being snubbed at major royal events including weddings

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being snubbed at major royal events including weddings
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being snubbed at major royal events including weddings

The rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British royal family appears to be growing deeper. 

Multiple sources say that the Sussexes have found themselves increasingly excluded from royal events since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

An insider close to the royal family reported that invitations to family occasions like weddings and Christmas celebrations have not been extended to Harry and Meghan.

This suggests that the couple has essentially been cut off from the royal inner circle. The source indicated that people have been put in a difficult position and forced to choose between supporting the monarchy or the Sussexes.

"It’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes William has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions," a source revealed to In Touch magazine.

"They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power."

The source continued: "It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first, but between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them”.

"Meghan has told Harry that whoever has turned against him isn’t a real friend anyway, and Harry agrees but he still feels down," the tipeter told the publication. "Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with."

"The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them," the source concluded.

'Friends' cast considering another reunion as tribute to Matthew Perry video
'Friends' cast considering another reunion as tribute to Matthew Perry
Sydney Sweeney's engagement status amid Glen Powell rumours?
Sydney Sweeney's engagement status amid Glen Powell rumours?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry used 'nuclear button' over royal family
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Will distance be the end of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman' video
Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman video
‘Harry Potter' & ‘Batman' saved my life: Gary Oldman
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
How Kate Middleton always avoids controversy unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
Prince Harry told to maintain ‘own individual identity' outside of Meghan Markle relationship
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles forces Kate Middleton to become his 'peacemaker' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Britney Spears 'reconnecting' with family after controversial memoir
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after 'Endgame' release